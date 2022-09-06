Buffalo man gets 14-year sentence for distributing drugs that caused two deaths

A Buffalo man convicted of possessing and distributing illegal narcotics that led to two deaths has been sentenced to 168 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Nino Buggs, 26, pleaded guilty July 30, 2021, to distributing two opioids, butyryl fentanyl and U-47700, and admitted to causing the deaths of two people, according to court documents. After the 14 years in jail, Buggs will be under post-release supervision for four years. The sentencing comes about two years after a federal grand jury returned a nine-count superseding indictment against Buggs.

Law enforcement agencies at local, state and national levels tracked Buggs' drug trafficking since 2017 after he was connected to the two overdose deaths, according to a news release. Investigators found Buggs sold fentanyl and two opioids closely related to fentanyl to a person March 20, 2017. The recipient was pronounced dead the following day when police found the person unresponsive at a Tonawanda residence.

Buffalo man indicted on charges he sold drugs that resulted in deaths A federal grand jury has returned a nine-count superseding indictment against a Buffalo man charged with distributing illegal narcotics that resulted in the deaths of two people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said 23-year-old Nino Buggs was charged with distributing butyryl fentanyl, U-47700 and fentanyl, along with possession and distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute

Investigators determined Buggs sold heroin on Aug. 22, 2017, to another person who was found dead two days later in a Richmond Avenue residence from heroin intoxication. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not identify the two deceased by their full names.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant for Buggs the day of the second death, and found heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, cell phones, a scale and strainer with suspected drug residue, a diluting agent, drug packaging and ammunition at his Roesch Avenue residence.

U-47700 is a synthetic opioid commonly referred to as "pink" due to its slight tint. The Drug Enforcement Administration officially added butyryl fentanyl and U-47700 to Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act in 2018. This schedule includes drugs with no known medical use that have a high potential to be abused, according to the DEA's website.