The body of Marguerite A. Reading was dumped in a field strewn with trash behind Buffalo Central Terminal in January 2020.

When Buffalo police detectives first asked Antonio B. Lee about it, Lee told them he was cleaning his car of garbage because he was planning to use it for a tryst with his girlfriend.

But the disposal of the body was captured on video. When detectives confronted Lee with Reading's photograph and said her body was what was being removed from his back seat, Lee started crying and asked for an attorney, State Supreme Court Judge M. William Boller said Thursday at Lee's sentencing.

"I wish you would have had sex with somebody and this woman would be alive today," Boller told Lee before sentencing him to 13 years in prison followed by five years of parole.

Reading, 53, died of multiple stab wounds to her neck, head, chest and back. Reading and Lee were friends, and the killing happened in an apartment on Albany Street on the city's West Side.

Lee, 33, who was initially charged with second-degree murder and concealing a corpse, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in September.

As part of the plea agreement, the judge pledged to issue a sentence of between nine and 13 years in prison.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked Boller to issue the most severe penalty in that range.

"If there's any case that demands it, it's this particular case," Gary W. Hackbush, Homicide Bureau chief for the Erie County District Attorney's Office, told the judge.

Boller credited the work of Lee's defense attorney, Brian Parker, in obtaining a manslaughter plea. "This easily could have gone to trial for murder," the judge said.

Two other people in the apartment participated in the attack on the victim, which included a beating and being shot with a pellet gun, the judge said. Her legs and arms were bound, as well, and she was choked.

"How could you ever do this to a friend?" the judge asked.

No one else was charged in Reading's slaying.

Before being sentenced, Lee said he was sorry and told the judge he hoped Reading's family would forgive him one day. He called her "a great person and a great friend."

He also said he hoped authorities didn't look at him "as a monster or a menace to society. I'm neither."

After Boller issued the sentence, he told Lee to "think about your friend" while he served his prison time. In response, Lee cast blame on police detectives for his situation, to which the judge fiercely objected.

Boller told Lee he should have protected his friend when he saw others mistreating her.

"The death is on your shoulders. It was in your apartment," Boller said. "Shame on you. Next case."