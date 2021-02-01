Buffalo man gets 10 years for samurai sword attack

A Buffalo man who admitted trying to kill a woman by attacking her with a samurai sword was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison and five years of parole, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller sentenced Benjamin Frost Sr., 61, who pleaded guilty in November to a count of second-degree attempted murder.
Frost admitted to a March 27, 2019, attack inside an apartment in the Kenfield Homes on Edison Avenue. He was arrested and charged about a week later.
The victim suffered severe cuts to her head, arms, hand, thighs and back, and she continues to recover, prosecutors said.
Frost faced a maximum of 25 years in prison.