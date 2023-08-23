A 45-year-old Buffalo man who admitted attacking two employees at a mental health center and later assaulting Erie County Holding Center deputies was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

Erie County Judge Susan Eagan also ordered Bilal C. Wright to serve 10 years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Wright had pleaded guilty to all four counts in the three indictments against him. They covered assaults reported between March 2022 and January 2023.

Prosecutors say the spree of assaults began on the afternoon of March 8, 2022, at Spectrum Health and Human Services on Main Street in Buffalo.

Wright was accused of throwing a computer monitor at a counselor, punching the counselor in the head and then hitting him with a chair. The victim and another person tried to stop Wright from leaving but he was able to get away, prosecutors said. The counselor suffered bruises to his back, a cut to his hand and pain to his shoulder and left side.

As Wright fled, he ran into a female employee in a stairwell, grabbed her arm, shoved her to the floor and subjected her to "sexual contact by forcible compulsion" before other Spectrum employees intervened, the DA's Office said previously.

Wright was arrested, arraigned in Buffalo City Court and held without bail.

Then, on April 1, 2022, authorities said Wright punched an Erie County sheriff's jail deputy in the face through the bars of his cell at the Holding Center. When other deputies responded, Wright threw excrement on them and on himself. One deputy was treated for a facial injury.

Finally, on Jan. 27, prosecutors said, Wright punched another jail deputy in the head, knocking him unconscious, after Wright refused orders to let deputies handcuff him and escort him out of his cell during a routine search. The deputy was taken to Erie County Medical Center for a head injury.

In all, Wright pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault and three charges of assault in the separate attacks.

Eagan also issued orders of protection for the four victims that remain in effect until 2050.