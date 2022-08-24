Buffalo man found guilty of violent assaults on elderly woman

A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 32 years in state prison after an Erie County jury found him guilty of charges in connection with two violent attacks on an elderly woman after breaking into her home, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the jury rendered its decision against 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks on Tuesday following two hours of deliberation that capped a two-day trial.

Parks was found guilty of one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of aggravated criminal contempt – all felonies – and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

According to prosecutors, about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, Parks grabbed the victim by the neck with his hands, picked her up, and slammed her onto the kitchen floor, causing the woman to hit her head. While she was on the floor, Parks put his right knee into the woman’s chest as he continued to apply pressure to her neck. The victim was later transported to Sisters Hospital where she was treated for a traumatic head injury and contusions to her elbow, ribs and back.

On March 16, 2021, Parks was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and then released. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Five weeks later, at 8 a.m. on April 24, Parks again broke into the woman's home through a porch window in violation of the order of protection. The victim tried to escape, but Parks grabbed her and choked her. When she ran out of the house to yell for help, Parks chased the victim and slammed her against a parked vehicle before choking her again, prosecutors said.

Parks left the scene when a neighbor came outside. Police took him into custody a short time later. The victim was treated at Sisters for injuries to her head, neck, chest, ribs, right arm and right leg.

Parks was arraigned for the second crime in Buffalo City Court on April 25, 2021 and bail was set at $1,500 cash or $5,000 bond or partially secured bond. It was later increased to $75,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond following a bail argument by prosecutors.

Parks is scheduled to be sentenced by Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on Sept. 27. He was remanded without bail.