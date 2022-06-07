 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal Bailey Avenue crash

  • Updated
A Buffalo man has been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on Bailey Avenue nearly two years ago, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

County Court Judge Susan Eagan handed down the verdict Monday for Cameryon C. Nelson, 24, following a two-day non-jury trial in May, Flynn said.

Prosecutors said Nelson was speeding on Bailey Avenue near East Lovejoy Street on the evening of July 8, 2020, crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The other driver, Dorian Monique Baines, 24, died at the scene.

Prosecutors said Nelson had been interacting with the driver of another vehicle and was attempting to pass when the accident occurred.

Nelson remains free on $100,000 bail pending his sentencing Aug. 1. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

