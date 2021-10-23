Buffalo man fatally shot, possibly at Elmwood Avenue and W. Utica Street

A 22-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot overnight Friday in an incident that may have taken place in the Elmwood Village, Buffalo police said.

The death is the 59th homicide so far this year in Buffalo.

Police said the victim was brought to Buffalo General Hospital just after midnight.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said that detectives are investigating the possibility that the shooting took place near Elmwood Avenue and West Utica Street.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

