Buffalo man facing sex trafficking and drug charges

A Buffalo man indicted on sex trafficking and drug possession charges is accused of using force or threats to coerce two minors to participate in commercial sexual acts.

Steven Gonzalez, 43, was charged by a grand jury with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Gonzalez is accused of conspiring with others between 2006 and 2018 to sell marijuana, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. He's accused of sex trafficking between 2012 and 2015.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez was previously indicted in May 2020, on charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, and causing the death of a person identified only as L.K.; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl; possessing with intent to distribute heroin; and using and maintaining a drug involved premises at 1252 West Ave. Those charges are pending and a trial is scheduled July 19.

On the new indictment, Gonzalez was released from custody at his April 4 arraignment but he was ordered to remain in home confinement by U.S. Magistrate H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

