Buffalo man facing 'overwhelming' evidence admits 2020 Tonawanda killing
A Buffalo man whose attorney said he faced "overwhelming" evidence against him pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder in a 2020 slaying in the Town of Tonawanda.

Clarence H. Simmons, 34, admitted killing Arielle Johnson, 22, on March 19, 2020, in an apartment on Parkedge Avenue.

clarence simmons

Clarence H. Simmons, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday.

Johnson died of blunt force and sharp force trauma, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Ashley Morgan said in court. Simmons and Johnson knew each other, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Robert Cutting said his client would likely be "unsuccessful" at trial and it was in Simmons' best interest to plead guilty to the charge.

As part of the plea agreement, Simmons – who was indicted last year – will face a sentence of between 15 years to life and 18 years to life.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller is scheduled to sentence Simmons on Oct. 29.

