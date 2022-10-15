 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man faces up to 25 years in prison for Halloween killing

  • Updated
  • 0
A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 15 for a fatal shooting on Halloween 2020, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Odell Malik Wilkins, 22, also known as "Leek," was accused in the death of Patrick C. Kent, 22, who was shot about 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2020, near Bickford and Alice avenues in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

Wilkins pleaded guilty last week before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to first-degree manslaughter. He continues to be held without bail.

