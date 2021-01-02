Buffalo man faces multiple charges after property damage hit-run

A trooper on patrol in Buffalo arrested a Buffalo man on multiple charges Friday after a hit-run property damage accident in the city’s Bailey-Delavan neighborhood, State Police reported.

According to the report, the trooper was flagged down in the area of Courtland Avenue by a man who said his vehicle was struck by another car which drove away.

The trooper caught up with the suspect and stopped his vehicle. While interviewing the suspect, Raheem K. Young, 40, the trooper allegedly smelled alcohol and saw marijuana in plain sight, the report said. Young subsequently failed standard field sobriety tests, State Police said.

A search of Young’s vehicle then turned up a loaded handgun for which he did not have a license, according to the report.

Young refused to provide a breath sample, troopers said, and was held pending arraignment on charges of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

