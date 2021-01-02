 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man faces multiple charges after property damage hit-run
0 comments

Buffalo man faces multiple charges after property damage hit-run

Support this work for $1 a month

A trooper on patrol in Buffalo arrested a Buffalo man on multiple charges Friday after a hit-run property damage accident in the city’s Bailey-Delavan neighborhood, State Police reported.

According to the report, the trooper was flagged down in the area of Courtland Avenue by a man who said his vehicle was struck by another car which drove away.

The trooper caught up with the suspect and stopped his vehicle. While interviewing the suspect, Raheem K. Young, 40, the trooper allegedly smelled alcohol and saw marijuana in plain sight, the report said. Young subsequently failed standard field sobriety tests, State Police said.

A search of Young’s vehicle then turned up a loaded handgun for which he did not have a license, according to the report.

Young refused to provide a breath sample, troopers said, and was held pending arraignment on charges of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News