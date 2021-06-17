Buffalo man faces gun, DWI charges after Niagara Falls traffic stop

A Buffalo man faces a gun possession charge after being pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Niagara Falls.

Damon E. McCloud, 45, was arrested early Thursday morning after an officer reported seeing him drive east on Ashland Avenue, near 15th Street, according to a Falls police report.

During the stop just after midnight, the officer saw a handgun on the vehicle's back seat, according to the report.

After being handcuffed, McCloud allegedly told the officer he had been driving around with the gun for days and was looking to turn it in to police.

The semi-automatic handgun had an 18-round magazine and contained 10 live rounds.

The officer also found an open bottle of liquor in a cup holder.

McCloud failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test, according to the report.

He faces numerous charges, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

