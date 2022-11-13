Buffalo man faces federal charges for buying gun modifiers from China

A Buffalo man stands accused of buying equipment that would have allowed him to convert pistols into fully automatic weapons.

Angel Flores, of Sweet Avenue, was charged last week after federal agents raided his home in the Broadway-Fillmore area, according to documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

Flores, who was arrested on felony conspiracy and smuggling charges, could not be reached for comment. The federal court docket does not indicate whom Flores has retained as an attorney, or whether a public defender has been assigned to represent him.

But the investigation that led to Flores' arrest began in October in Memphis, Tenn., where a routine search of FedEx boxes delivered by plane from China turned up a package that, according to the waybill, contained “plastic spring buckles used for clothes.”

Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened the package to find “parts for several Machine Gun Conversion Devices that were concealed in a bag commingled among black plastic drawstring clips,” according to an affidavit signed by a federal customs agent.

The package, sent by a “Mr. Huang” from Shenzhen, China, was addressed to Ramon Rodriguez at the Sweet Avenue address in Buffalo. Prosecutors say no one named Ramon Rodriguez lives at that address.

Federal agents set up surveillance on the Buffalo home and an undercover officer delivered the package. Documents state that Flores, who lives in the home’s rear apartment, picked up the package and “shortly thereafter” left the home to speak with someone in a car before agents closed in and arrested him.

Illegally modified guns have played a role in multiple mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas hotel attack that left 61 people dead, and the May 14 massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Federal Homeland Security agent Jarrod A. Randle wrote in the affidavit that based on his training, gun-modification parts like the ones found in Flores’ package “have been designed and manufactured for the sole purpose of converting semi-automatic pistols into fully-automatic machine guns.”

When properly installed on a semi-automatic pistol, Randle wrote, the parts “will allow the firearm to expel more than one projectile by a single pull of a trigger at a rate of approximately 1,200 rounds per minute.”

A federal license is required to import or manufacture the Glock conversion devices, which are also known as “auto sears” or “switches.” Prosecutors wrote in the criminal complaint that after checking with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they determined that no conversion devices were registered to Flores in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

In the months leading up to the May 14 attack in Buffalo, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned to YouTube to plot parts of his attack. One video he watched explained how to remove a lock that prevents semi-automatic rifles from accepting high-capacity magazines.

Flores made his initial court appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon. It is unclear how he pleaded to the felony charges.