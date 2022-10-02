 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man faces 7 years behind bars for attack on elderly person

  • Updated
A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to attacking an elderly person faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is scheduled to return for sentencing Dec. 20, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Damone A. Hennings, 30, entered the plea last week before County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on the day before jury selection was supposed to begin for a trial. He remains free on bail. 

Prosecutors said Hennings knocked on the front door of a home on Box Avenue in Buffalo shortly after noon March 14, 2020, and when an elderly man opened it, Hennings struck him in the face, knocking him to the floor. 

Prosecutors said Hennings then struck the man several more times in the face before leaving. The victim was treated for a cut above his left eye, bruising and swelling. Authorities said the attack apparently was connected to a domestic dispute between Hennings and someone in the victim's family.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

