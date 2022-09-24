Buffalo man faces 20 years in prison after guilty plea on fentanyl charge

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to possession of butyryl fentanyl with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.
Herman Watts, 61, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18.
Prosecutors said an investigation into Watts in October 2019 led to controlled purchase of fentanyl from him.
When investigators followed up by executing a search warrant at Watts' Littlefield Street home on Nov. 19, 2019, they found quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a digital scale and packaging materials.