Buffalo man dies in shooting at park-and-ride lot in Pennsylvania

A Buffalo man died Friday after he was shot in his SUV in a rural park-and-ride lot near U.S. Route 15 in Tioga County, Pa., about 30 miles north of Williamsport, Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield reported.

According to the report, Jesus Iran Alicia Santiago, 31, drove his black Ford Explorer to a nearby gas station at the State Route 414 interchange for assistance and was found there by officers.

Police said they determined that the gunman was driving a red sedan and the shooting, which occurred about 3 p.m. Friday, apparently was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.