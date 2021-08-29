 Skip to main content
Buffalo man dies after shooting on Montana Avenue
A 27-year-old Buffalo man died after being shot early Sunday.

Buffalo Police responded to a call of a man struck by gunfire just after midnight in the 100 block of Montana Avenue, in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood.

The unidentified man was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

Police said it appears the victim was targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Matt Glynn

