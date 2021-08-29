Buffalo man dies after shooting on Montana Avenue

A 27-year-old Buffalo man died after being shot early Sunday.
Buffalo Police responded to a call of a man struck by gunfire just after midnight in the 100 block of Montana Avenue, in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood.
The unidentified man was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.
Police said it appears the victim was targeted in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Matt Glynn
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today