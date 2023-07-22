A 31-year-old Buffalo man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while two others were injured, Buffalo police said.

Three men were struck by gunfire while outside on the 400 block of Genesee Street around 3 a.m., police said. Detectives are working to determine if a fight began inside a nearby establishment and continued outside prior to the shooting.

The two others shot, 33- and 44-year-old Buffalo men, were taken to Erie County Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tipcall line at 716-847-2255.