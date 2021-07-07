 Skip to main content
Buffalo man crashes into house after being shot
Buffalo man crashes into house after being shot

A 25-year-old Buffalo man was critically injured Tuesday night when he crashed his vehicle after being shot in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said the man was driving on Winslow Avenue near Fillmore Avenue when he was shot, with his vehicle then crashing into a pole and then a house on Winslow. 

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said an illegal handgun was recovered from the vehicle and charges are pending against the man.

Tuesday evening's incident follows a Fourth of July weekend which saw 13 shootings and a total of 21 shooting victims.  

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

