Buffalo man convicted in 2019 rape of girlfriend

An Erie County jury on Thursday convicted a 31-year-old Buffalo man of rape and unlawful imprisonment in connection with a brutal attack on his girlfriend in the spring of 2019.

The jury found Bryam D. Bassett guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Jurors acquitted Bassett of one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, but convicted him of the lesser-included, second-degree charge.

The jurors, who began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon, convicted Bassett of raping and restraining the woman inside their apartment in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

Bassett faces up to 25 years in prison when Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio sentences him on June 14. He remains held without bail.

Prosecutors told jurors Bassett raped the woman inside a Shaffer Village apartment on Isabelle Street between May 5 and 7, 2019, after physically assaulting her to the point where she was "too weak to leave that apartment" on her own, Assistant District Attorney Noha Elnakib said during her closing argument Tuesday. Elnakib prosecuted the case along with ADA Justin Caldwell.

Prosecutors also accused Bassett of tying up the woman with rope and duct tape and leaving her in a bedroom closet for several hours about two weeks before that.

A grand jury indicted Bassett in June 2019 on two counts of first-degree predatory sexual assault and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment. Before the trial, which began with jury selection on April 25, the predatory sexual assault charges were reduced to first-degree rape.

The difference between predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape charges is for predatory sexual assault to be proven, a defendant must be shown to have used physical force during the commission of a rape, District Attorney John Flynn said.

"It was clear that the physical force that was used here was not done at the exact same time that the rape occurred," Flynn said.

Instead, prosecutors said the beating took place before the rape – that Bassett essentially "beat her into submission." the district attorney said.

A conviction for predatory sexual assault carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

When police found the woman on the morning of May 7, 2019, both of her eyes were swollen shut and her head was shaved, Buffalo Police Detective Mark Costantino, the lead investigator in the case, testified. What appeared to be blood spatter was seen around the apartment, photographs of which were shown to the jury. The woman also had suffered a fractured vertebra from being stomped, prosecutors said.

During a pretrial hearing, Costantino called the victim's injuries "some of the worst I've seen in my career." At the time of the crime, Costantino was a Sex Offense Squad detective and had been with the police department for 21 years.

"We were disappointed by the jury’s verdict, but we respect it," said defense attorney Robert Cutting, who represented Bassett along with Florina Altshiler. "We anticipate the conviction will be appealed."

During their deliberations – the length of which worried Flynn "tremendously," he said – jurors asked to rewatch video of a roughly eight-minute interaction between Bassett and Costantino in an interrogation room in Buffalo Police headquarters that occurred prior to Bassett asking for an attorney.

Jurors also asked to review medical records and photographs of the victim and crime scene taken by police. They also listened to portions of the victim's testimony read back to them, as well as all of Costantino's testimony.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.