Buffalo man cleared by grand jury accused in second shooting in 3 years

Bald, who called it a "warning shot," said he didn't know he actually shot anyone until he saw blood in his backyard. He called police to report what he said was an attempted break-in and was cooperative through the investigation, authorities said.

The boy, who was shot in the face and chest, lost his right eye, had shotgun pellets embedded in his brain and suffered a collapsed lung.

In March 2018, it was revealed a grand jury voted not to indict Bald.

District Attorney John Flynn said at the time the 12-year-old and a 15-year-old planned to break into Bald's home thinking no one was inside.

"The boy was too sick to go to school, but well enough to join in on a home invasion," Flynn said at the time.

Flynn said in March 2018 he thought there was evidence that Bald's actions were reckless and that he could have been charged in that incident.