Buffalo man cleared by grand jury accused in second shooting in 3 years

A Buffalo man who faced no criminal charges for shooting a 12-year-old boy trying to burglarize his home in 2017 has been indicted by an Erie County grand jury on charges he shot a former neighbor outside his home earlier this year.
Edward M. Bald, 64, was arraigned before County Court Judge Susan Eagan from his hospital bed in Erie County Medical Center on Thursday on attempted murder and assault charges, the District Attorney's Office said.
A then-58-year-old woman was shot in the chest on Quincy Street, between Broadway and Ashley Street, at about 9 p.m. Feb. 23, according to prosecutors and Buffalo police records. The victim, who had been hospitalized with serious injuries, is continuing to recover, the DA's Office said.
"My client absolutely denies being involved in this incident," Thomas J. Casey, Bald's attorney, said Friday.
Bald has been hospitalized since early March, Casey said.
Authorities have released little about the circumstances of the February shooting.
Bald was arrested Feb. 26, according to court records. He's been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Just before noon on Nov. 17, 2017, Bald fired a .20-gauge shotgun out a hole in his bedroom window that had just been damaged by a rock that was thrown through it.
Bald, who called it a "warning shot," said he didn't know he actually shot anyone until he saw blood in his backyard. He called police to report what he said was an attempted break-in and was cooperative through the investigation, authorities said.
The boy, who was shot in the face and chest, lost his right eye, had shotgun pellets embedded in his brain and suffered a collapsed lung.
In March 2018, it was revealed a grand jury voted not to indict Bald.
District Attorney John Flynn said at the time the 12-year-old and a 15-year-old planned to break into Bald's home thinking no one was inside.
"The boy was too sick to go to school, but well enough to join in on a home invasion," Flynn said at the time.
Flynn said in March 2018 he thought there was evidence that Bald's actions were reckless and that he could have been charged in that incident.
Bald's Quincy Street home is in a neighborhood that last month saw a triple homicide and where on July 6 Buffalo police conducted their first neighborhood-based public outreach event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The department selects locations for its "Taking It to the Streets" events where there are higher levels of shootings and overall crime, Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has said.
In May, there was a fatal stabbing on Ashley Street, as well as a shooting in which a 12-year-old was struck by a stray bullet. There was also a triple shooting in September in the house next door to the location of June's triple slaying.