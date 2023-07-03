A South Buffalo man was arrested Monday on a charge of unlawfully selling fireworks after law enforcement officers raided two homes.

Michael Sylvia, 36, was arrested after Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives, Buffalo police and federal agents executed search warrants and seized commercial fireworks worth $50,000 in the basement at 25 S. Ryan St.

The arrest culminated a weeklong investigation into the illegal fireworks sale.

“This was a great collaborative investigation by all agencies,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “The South Ryan Street basement was a powder keg that could destroy this house and those around it. These explosive devices become unstable when not stored properly, so today’s raid may have prevented a tragedy.”

Silvia was charged with misdemeanors of criminal possession of a weapon, plus unlawfully possessing, storing and selling fireworks.

The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the raid.

