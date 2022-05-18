Buffalo man charged with two counts of robbery

A Buffalo man has been charged with two felony counts of robbery stemming from incidents in Buffalo and Orchard Park within a three-week span last year.

Edward T. Turner, 38, faces one count of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery, both violent felony charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday. After his indictment Tuesday in front of Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, Turner was remanded without bail.

Turner faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years if he is found guilty of both charges, Flynn said.

About 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, Turner was alleged to have entered a business on West Chippewa Street by Delaware Avenue before approaching an employee and reaching into his jacket pocket as if concealing a weapon. Turner then demanded money from the cash register and reached over the counter to grab it, according to the charges.

At 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Turner allegedly stole several bottles of cologne from an Orchard Park business on Amelia Drive. Store workers were said to have witnessed the crime and alerted police. Turner then entered the backseat of a vehicle and made threats to a woman inside. He then attempted to sit in the driver's seat and drive away with the woman's children in the vehicle, the prosecution alleged. The woman's children were able to exit the vehicle safely, but Turner drove away.

The vehicle was found abandoned the next day on Georgia Street in Buffalo. In a search of the vehicle, investigators found a bottle of cologne with its security tag still on.

Ben Tsujimoto

