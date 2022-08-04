Buffalo man charged with tweeting threats after Tops massacre

Federal authorities arrested a Buffalo man who allegedly tweeted threats about killing Black people at grocery stores around Buffalo just days after the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Rolik Walker, 24, was charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Two days after the mass shooting at Tops that authorities have said was carried out by a white supremacist, someone using the Twitter handle "@ConklinHero" posted that he and "associates" were targeting four stores that afternoon and that he was "only looking to kill blacks," according to court documents. The post named four specific stores that closed that day in response to the threat.

The suspect in the Tops massacre is from Conklin. All 10 people who were killed in the attack on the grocery store were Black, as was one of the three survivors.

Authorities alleged that Walker created the Twitter account and a corresponding email account and used a virtual private network to "anonymize" himself, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is prosecuting the case.

FBI agents were able to trace the accounts to an address on Edison Avenue in Buffalo where investigators interviewed Walker, according to the criminal complaint against him filed in federal court. He was also interviewed at a Buffalo police station where he allegedly admitted that he had created the account and posted the threat.

He allegedly told investigators that he posted the threat "to see how segregated social media was and it spread within 30 seconds, even though the account had no followers. He also said he created a second account with a similar name and copied his post but then instead of "blacks" he changed it to "ants, spiders and things of that nature." He also claimed he didn't know it was a crime to post a threat.

Walker appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released.