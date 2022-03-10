 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man charged with slashing homeless man's face at Falls bus station
0 comments

Buffalo man charged with slashing homeless man's face at Falls bus station

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he slashed a homeless man in the face Nov. 16 at the Niagara Falls Metro Bus station.

Andre L. Ingram, 33, who reportedly was living in the Falls at the time, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and false personation.

Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis asked Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek to order Ingram to give a DNA sample. The prosecutor said surveillance video showed Ingram allegedly holding a knife and "a razor blade-type item."

Assistant Public Defender Damon DeCastro objected, and the DNA issue will be argued March 22. DeCastro said that because of his previous conviction, Ingram's DNA already is in the state DNA database.

Wojtaszek ordered Ingram held in lieu of $10,000 bail because of a previous violent felony conviction and a record of failing to show up for court or report to probation officers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Three killed in attack on Mariupol child hospital, local officials say

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News