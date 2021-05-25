Buffalo man charged with sexually abusing two children

A Buffalo man has been indicted in Erie County Court on charges he sexually abused two children younger than 13, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Angel DeJesus, 31, has been accused of five felonies for incidents that allegedly occurred in the city between April 1, 2013, and August 2020, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

DeJesus was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child and one count of second-degree rape.

Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on Monday ordered DeJesus held without bail.

The U.S. Marshals Service brought DeJesus back to Buffalo from Puerto Rico last week, prosecutors said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.