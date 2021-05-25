Buffalo man charged with sexually abusing two children

A Buffalo man has been indicted in Erie County Court on charges he sexually abused two children younger than 13, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Angel DeJesus, 31, has been accused of five felonies for incidents that allegedly occurred in the city between April 1, 2013, and August 2020, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
DeJesus was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child and one count of second-degree rape.
Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on Monday ordered DeJesus held without bail.
The U.S. Marshals Service brought DeJesus back to Buffalo from Puerto Rico last week, prosecutors said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.