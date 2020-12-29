 Skip to main content
Buffalo man charged with second-degree murder in connection with 2018 fatal shooting
A Buffalo man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in 2018, according to a tweet by the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say Sydney Watson, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Parris L. Warren Jr., 36, of Buffalo, who was fatally shot June 3, 2018, in the 800 block of Genesee Street near Herman Street.

Shortly after the shooting, a $4,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for Warren's killing. 

