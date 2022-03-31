 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man charged with possessing drugs after raid
A previously convicted drug felon was arrested Wednesday on narcotics possession charges, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Schultz, 40, of Buffalo was arrested following a raid on his upper apartment at 300 Watson St. by members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations’ Boarder Enforcement Security Task Force.

Schultz, the lone target of the investigation, tried to flush cocaine in the toilet but it was recovered, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officers also discovered scales and packaging within the apartment.

Schultz was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic, tampering/destroying physical evidence, plus two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.     

He was arraigned Thursday in Buffalo City Court and released without bail.

