Buffalo police arrested a man with two loaded handguns after spotting him walking with the weapons near Jersey and Niagara streets on Saturday, a spokesman said.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers working a Niagara Street detail saw a man walking through traffic who appeared to be armed, said Michael DeGeorge, a police department spokesman. The man immediately fled on foot but after a brief chase was apprehended, and the two weapons were recovered along with two loaded extended magazines with 31 and 23 rounds.