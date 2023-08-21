Buffalo police arrested a man with two loaded handguns after spotting him walking with the weapons near Jersey and Niagara streets on Saturday, a spokesman said.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers working a Niagara Street detail saw a man walking through traffic who appeared to be armed, said Michael DeGeorge, a police department spokesman. The man immediately fled on foot but after a brief chase was apprehended, and the two weapons were recovered along with two loaded extended magazines with 31 and 23 rounds.
Jose Rosario Rolon, 25, of Buffalo, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of rapid-fire modification devices.
