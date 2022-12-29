Buffalo man charged with murdering man on Jefferson Avenue

A Buffalo man has been charged with murder for a fatal September shooting on Jefferson Avenue, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Joel Coleman, 41, was arraigned Dec. 22 on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Nicholas D. Petroski, prosecutors said in a news release.

Petroski, 34, was killed at about 5:15 a.m. Sept. 20 inside a home on the 400 block of Jefferson.

Prosecutors also alleged Coleman threatened a female victim with a gun. They have charged a co-defendant, Azaliyah A. Serrano, 22, of Kenmore, with second-degree assault for allegedly pouring bleach on the woman.

In addition to the murder count, prosecutors charged Coleman with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, prosecutors said.

Both Coleman and Serrano were ordered held without bail by State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres.