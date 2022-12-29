 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man charged with murdering man on Jefferson Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has been charged with murder for a fatal September shooting on Jefferson Avenue, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Joel Coleman, 41, was arraigned Dec. 22 on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Nicholas D. Petroski, prosecutors said in a news release.

Petroski, 34, was killed at about 5:15 a.m. Sept. 20 inside a home on the 400 block of Jefferson.

Prosecutors also alleged Coleman threatened a female victim with a gun. They have charged a co-defendant, Azaliyah A. Serrano, 22, of Kenmore, with second-degree assault for allegedly pouring bleach on the woman.

In addition to the murder count, prosecutors charged Coleman with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, prosecutors said.

Both Coleman and Serrano were ordered held without bail by State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This futuristic hypercar runs on trash thrown in the fuel tank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News