Buffalo man charged with murder in July 11 shooting

A Buffalo man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection with a July 11 shooting on Thatcher Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.

Jerome A. Cole, 24, also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Marcus Cole, 35, of Buffalo. 

The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

