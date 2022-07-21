Buffalo man charged with murder in July 11 shooting

A Buffalo man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection with a July 11 shooting on Thatcher Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to Buffalo police.
Jerome A. Cole, 24, also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Marcus Cole, 35, of Buffalo.
The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
