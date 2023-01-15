 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man charged with murder in Jan. 5 shooting

A 28-year-old Buffalo man was charged with murder and assault in connection with a Jan. 5 shooting on Kensington Avenue that killed one man and injured another.

Arrested and charged Saturday with second-degree murder and first-degree assault was Jerry Simpson.

Simpson is accused of killing Jermaine Underwood, 36, who was pronounced dead at the scene, after Northeast District officers responded around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue for a call about a possible shooting.

A surviving victim, 31, was taken to Erie County Medical Center and has since been released, according to a police spokesman.

Police have not provided the name of the surviving victim.

The Buffalo Police Homicide Unit was aided in the investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Erie Crime Analysis Center.

