Buffalo man charged with murder in fatal stabbing

A Buffalo man was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault following a double stabbing in Lovejoy that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Joshua Eddy, 22, was arrested Monday, the day after the stabbings. He remains held at the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday.

The double stabbing happened on Ideal Street, just north of East Lovejoy Street, at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Both victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center.

A 32-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed by police, died at the hospital. The other victim remains at ECMC.

