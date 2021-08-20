 Skip to main content
Buffalo man charged with making illegal 'ghost guns'
Buffalo man charged with making illegal 'ghost guns'

Ghost Guns

This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. 

 AP Photo/Haven Daley, File

A Buffalo man has been charged in federal court with illegally manufacturing "ghost guns," guns that are assembled at home from ordered parts and don't have serial numbers, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Lamborghini Lucas, 33, was charged by criminal complaint with unlawfully manufacturing firearms. He appeared for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released on electronic monitoring. If convicted he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On Aug. 6, investigators searched Lucas' home on Woodlawn Avenue where they found a loaded ghost gun – a Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF firearm – under a mattress in a bedroom, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani. They also found three more ghost guns in a laundry basket.

In addition, investigators found a box of gun parts from "JSD Supply" along with receipts for kits, along with rotary bits, a power drill and other parts used to put together ghost guns.

The investigation was conducted by the Buffalo Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

