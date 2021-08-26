Buffalo man charged with kidnapping, robbery in daytime abduction from downtown parking lot

A Buffalo man accused of abducting a law firm intern at gunpoint from a Pearl Street parking lot on a weekday morning earlier this month, blindfolding her, driving her around and trying to get her to withdraw money from bank machines before letting her go has been charged with kidnapping and robbery, police and court records show.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Taylor, 32. He is being held without bail in the Erie County Holding Center.

The reported incident took place at about 9 a.m. Aug. 11 – a Wednesday – at a parking lot on Pearl Street, just north of Chippewa Street.

The victim, a law student who was on her way to her internship at a downtown firm, was putting money into a parking pay station in the lot when the suspect allegedly hit the victim's car with his, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

"Then he allegedly grabs her," Flynn said.

Flynn said the man and woman didn't know each other.

"Totally random," he said of the incident.

The man allegedly displayed what appeared to be a gun, Flynn said. The man then "put something over her face," Flynn said, so that she couldn't see. The arrest report said she was "blindfolded."