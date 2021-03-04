Buffalo man charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault

A Buffalo man who allegedly shot another man with an illegal pistol was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Jibreel F. Williams was in a fight on May 30 on Wyoming Avenue when the victim intervened. Williams allegedly hit the victim in the face, knocking the victim to the ground. He then allegedly shot the victim with an illegal pistol as the victim attempted to flee. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the side of his body, and survived.