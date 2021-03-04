 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault
0 comments

Buffalo man charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault

Support this work for $1 a month
Jibreel F. Williams
Photo courtesy of the Erie County District Attorney's Office

A Buffalo man who allegedly shot another man with an illegal pistol was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Jibreel F. Williams was in a fight on May 30 on Wyoming Avenue when the victim intervened. Williams allegedly hit the victim in the face, knocking the victim to the ground. He then allegedly shot the victim with an illegal pistol as the victim attempted to flee. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the side of his body, and survived.

Williams is scheduled to return to court on March 22 for a pretrial conference. He remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

If convicted of the charges, Williams faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Niagara Falls' winter beauty still wows in March

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News