Buffalo man charged with crack possession following raid

Federal prosecutors on Thursday said a Buffalo man was charged with trafficking crack cocaine following a search of his residence the day before.
Buffalo police executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue belonging to Swazine Swindle, 43. Inside, they found four plastic bags each containing 3.5 grams of suspected crack, along with $3,349 in cash. Prior to searching the vehicle, investigators saw Swindle exit a residence on that block of Kenmore. After searching the apartment, they located an additional 72.5 grams of crack and two digital scales.
Swindle was charged in U.S. District Court with intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
