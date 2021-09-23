 Skip to main content
Buffalo man charged with crack possession following raid
Federal prosecutors on Thursday said a Buffalo man was charged with trafficking crack cocaine following a search of his residence the day before.

Buffalo police executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue belonging to Swazine Swindle, 43. Inside, they found four plastic bags each containing 3.5 grams of suspected crack, along with $3,349 in cash. Prior to searching the vehicle, investigators saw Swindle exit a residence on that block of Kenmore. After searching the apartment, they located an additional 72.5 grams of crack and two digital scales. 

Swindle was charged in U.S. District Court with intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. 

