Buffalo man charged with burglary at Cheektowaga pizzeria and minimart
Cheektowaga Police charged a Buffalo man with breaking into a pizzeria and a minimart early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of a glass-break alarm about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Raymondo's Pizzeria on East Delevan Avenue. Officers Allison Balys and Steven Casey saw glass broken out of the front door, and a man fitting a witness's description was walking westbound on East Delevan.

Jason L. Tyus

They stopped the man, who they said had a hammer sticking out of a rear pants pocket, and the officers noticed broken glass residue on his sweatshirt.

The man, Jason Tyus, was detained. After reviewing security video from inside the pizzeria, he was identified as the burglar. Around the same time, the officers noticed that the Eggert Express on East Delevan had been burglarized. Video from that business showed Tyus as he broke out a front window, entered and took the cash register. Tyus had 59 $1 bills on him when he was arrested. The cash register was not recovered.

Tyus was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools.

