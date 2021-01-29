 Skip to main content
Buffalo man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
A Buffalo man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Derrick A. Miller, 34, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if he is convicted on the charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case, said that on Aug. 20, 2020, the Buffalo Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a state search warrant at Miller’s Deerfield Avenue residence. A .22-caliber pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was seized during the search.

Miller is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm because, in March 2008, he was convicted in Erie County Court of criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

Miller made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held pending a detention hearing.

