Buffalo man charged with attempted murder
A Buffalo man was charged with shooting a female in the chest Feb. 23 outside his Quincy Street home, three years after he shot and injured a boy he said was trying to break into his house.

Edward Bald

Edward Bald.

Edward Bald, 64, was arraigned Saturday on one count of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres ordered him held without bail.

Flynn said Bald is accused of intentionally shooting the victim about 9 p.m. Feb. 23. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized with a serious injury.

This is not the first shooting incident at Bald's Quincy Street home.

Bald shot and injured a 12-year-old boy he said was trying to break into his home in November 2017. He told The Buffalo News he heard a rock shatter a window, grabbed his shotgun and fired a warning shot through the window. The boy lost his right eye, had shotgun pellets embedded in his brain and had a collapsed lung after he was shot, according to his family.

The case was taken to the Erie County grand jury, which declined to indict Bald, according to a spokeswoman for Flynn.

