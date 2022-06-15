 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man charged with attempted murder in shooting on Pennsylvania Street

  • Updated
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a shooting May 24 in the first block of Pennsylvania Street on the city’s Lower West Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Jose Martinez, 31, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Following his arrest Tuesday, DeGeorge said, detectives from the Gun Violence Unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue, where they found a defaced handgun.

The shooting victim, a 30-year-old Buffalo man, was released after treatment at Erie County Medical Center, DeGeorge noted.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

