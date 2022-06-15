Buffalo man charged with attempt to possess heroin after cops find 1 kilo of drug

Homeland Security Investigations arrested a Buffalo man, charging him with attempting to possess heroin with the intent to distribute it.

On June 4 at a UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., a dog trained to find narcotics alerted a Customs and Border Protection officer to a package containing 1.1 kilograms of heroin, according to a federal agent.

The package traced back to 212 Holly St. in Buffalo, which led to HSI conducting a controlled delivery at that location on June 9, Agent Andrew Heitzhaus said in an affidavit.

An undercover officer dropped off a package containing fake narcotics on the front porch. A resident, Levaun Scott, took the package inside and opened it, which alerted officers who were tracking the package electronically, the agent said.

He said officers placed Scott into custody, and searched his residence, finding materials suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine and an unknown blue substance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.