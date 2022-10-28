Buffalo man charged with assault after shooting at Bailey and Kermit avenues

Buffalo police have arrested a man in connection with a non-fatal shooting Sunday at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit avenues.
Police said Andrew Bostic, 59, of Buffalo, was identified as a suspect following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, then arrested and taken into custody Wednesday by Bailey-Langfield district patrol officers.
Bostic was charged with first-degree assault.
The victim in the shooting, 52-year-old Annmarie Morrison of Buffalo, was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.