 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man charged with assault after shooting at Bailey and Kermit avenues

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police have arrested a man in connection with a non-fatal shooting Sunday at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit avenues.

Police said Andrew Bostic, 59, of Buffalo, was identified as a suspect following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, then arrested and taken into custody Wednesday by Bailey-Langfield district patrol officers.

Bostic was charged with first-degree assault.

The victim in the shooting, 52-year-old Annmarie Morrison of Buffalo, was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News