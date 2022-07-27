Buffalo man charged with aggravated DWI, drug and weapon charges with 8-year-old in vehicle

State police in Niagara County early Wednesday morning arrested a Buffalo man on aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal weapon charges after he was found asleep in a Wheatfield roadway with an 8-year-old in his vehicle, according to a news release.

About 2:30 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol officers noticed a vehicle stopped on River Road in Wheatfield. State police found Time J. Thomas Jr., 28, asleep in the driver's seat, accompanied by a female passenger and the child. State police said Thomas failed a pre-screen DWI Drugs, and unspecified amounts of cocaine and heroin, plus a 9 mm Century Arms pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine were also found in the vehicle.

Thomas was arraigned Wednesday in Wheatfield Town Court on the following charges: aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 years old; endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas was remanded to Niagara County Jail where he is held without bail due to prior felony convictions and his parole status, state police said.