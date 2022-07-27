 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man charged with aggravated DWI, drug and weapon charges with 8-year-old in vehicle

  • Updated
Time J. Thomas Jr. of Buffalo was arrested in Wheatfield for aggravated DWI, drug possession and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

State police in Niagara County early Wednesday morning arrested a Buffalo man on aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal weapon charges after he was found asleep in a Wheatfield roadway with an 8-year-old in his vehicle, according to a news release.

About 2:30 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol officers noticed a vehicle stopped on River Road in Wheatfield. State police found Time J. Thomas Jr., 28, asleep in the driver's seat, accompanied by a female passenger and the child. State police said Thomas failed a pre-screen DWI Drugs, and unspecified amounts of cocaine and heroin, plus a 9 mm Century Arms pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine were also found in the vehicle. 

Thomas was arraigned Wednesday in Wheatfield Town Court on the following charges: aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 years old; endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas was remanded to Niagara County Jail where he is held without bail due to prior felony convictions and his parole status, state police said.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

