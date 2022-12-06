Buffalo man charged in string of armed store robberies

A Buffalo man has been charged with four counts of first-degree robbery following a number of armed robberies that occurred in November at East Side stores in which thousands of dollars in cash, cartons of cigarettes and clothing were taken.

Police said additional charges are expected to be filed against 37-year-old Eric Rodgers for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga.

Rodgers was arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the Buffalo Police Department SWAT team Monday in the first block of Olympic Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. Police said the arrest of Rodgers was made without incident.

An armed robbery was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 2 at a Sunoco station in the 1200 block of East Lovejoy Street, followed by another one that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at a Rite Aid store in the 1000 block of Genesee Street, police said. A third armed robbery was reported just before 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at another Rite Aid in the 2400 block of Bailey Avenue, and a fourth armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at another Rite Aid store in the 1600 block of Broadway.

Shortly before the armed robbery on Nov. 20, an attempted armed robbery was reported at a Rite Aid in the 2400 block of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. An investigation by Buffalo Police Department detectives in the Ferry-Fillmore District in consultation with the Cheektowaga Police Department determined that the Buffalo armed robberies and the attempted armed robbery in Cheektowaga were all linked, after which a suspect was identified.