Buffalo man charged in shooting of passenger in car who tried to drive away and crashed

A little after 3:30 a.m. May 9, a man armed with an illegally owned gun approached a vehicle parked on Donovan Drive near East Ferry Street and opened fire, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The driver of the car ran away as the shooting happened but the passenger was shot multiple times, including in the face. While still seated in the passenger side, the passenger tried to drive off and crashed the car, prosecutors said.

The passenger, who survived, was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Tuesday afternoon, Dajon Wells, 21, of Buffalo, the suspected shooter, appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.

Wells was remanded without bail. He is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

If convicted on all charges he faces up to 25 years in prison.

