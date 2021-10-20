 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man charged in shooting of passenger in car who tried to drive away and crashed
0 comments

Buffalo man charged in shooting of passenger in car who tried to drive away and crashed

Support this work for $1 a month

A little after 3:30 a.m. May 9, a man armed with an illegally owned gun approached a vehicle parked on Donovan Drive near East Ferry Street and opened fire, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The driver of the car ran away as the shooting happened but the passenger was shot multiple times, including in the face. While still seated in the passenger side, the passenger tried to drive off and crashed the car, prosecutors said.

The passenger, who survived, was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Tuesday afternoon, Dajon Wells, 21, of Buffalo, the suspected shooter, appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.

Wells was remanded without bail. He is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

If convicted on all charges he faces up to 25 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China's mission reveals moon may have been 'alive' longer than previously thought

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News