Buffalo man charged in fatal shooting of 33-year-old

A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning on murder and weapons charges in connection with a fatal shooting last year.

Raquan R. Reid, 25, pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Reid was indicted on the charges by an Erie County grand jury, Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III said in court.

Winston Reese, 33, was shot at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 2020, near Main Street and Glenwood Avenue, two blocks south of Ferry Street. He later was declared deceased at Erie County Medical Center.

Judge James Bargnesi ordered Reid held without bail.

Reese was one of 66 homicide victims in the city last year.

So far this year, there have been 63 homicides in Buffalo, according to police.

