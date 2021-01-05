 Skip to main content
Buffalo man charged in fatal McKinley Monument crash
Buffalo man charged in fatal McKinley Monument crash

McKinley accident

Buffalo police investigate an accident involving a vehicle that crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

A Buffalo man was charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter in the Thanksgiving Day McKinley Monument crash that left a 34-year-old woman dead, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Paul Tolbert, 40, was arraigned via video conference from his hospital room Tuesday afternoon before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony. He was remanded without bail.

Prosecutors said in a statement that about 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, Tolbert "drove a minivan at a high rate of speed southbound on Delaware Avenue then crashed the vehicle into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square."

Angel Marie Cobb, 34, who worked as a makeup artist on various films shot in Buffalo, died in the crash.

Tolbert has been hospitalized since the incident.

Police officers witnessed the minivan driving south on Delaware at a high rate of speed and then saw a poof of smoke, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said on the morning of the crash. The police headquarters is located directly across the street from the monument. The officers were at the crash scene within 30 to 45 seconds, he said.

The minivan crashed through two marble bollards before striking the monument, Rinaldo said. The vehicle's engine could be seen on the opposite side of the monument from the point where the minivan hit the monument.

If convicted, Tolbert faces up to seven years in prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 11 for a felony hearing.

Maki Becker

