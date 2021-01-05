Buffalo man charged in fatal McKinley Monument crash

A Buffalo man was charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter in the Thanksgiving Day McKinley Monument crash that left a 34-year-old woman dead, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Paul Tolbert, 40, was arraigned via video conference from his hospital room Tuesday afternoon before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony. He was remanded without bail.

McKinley Monument crash victim described as warm presence in filmmaking community Harry Lipsitz, a local film producer and casting agent for a company he helped found called Casting Buffalo, on Friday recalled Angel Marie Cobb as an extremely talented makeup artist.

Prosecutors said in a statement that about 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, Tolbert "drove a minivan at a high rate of speed southbound on Delaware Avenue then crashed the vehicle into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square."

Angel Marie Cobb, 34, who worked as a makeup artist on various films shot in Buffalo, died in the crash.

Tolbert has been hospitalized since the incident.

Police officers witnessed the minivan driving south on Delaware at a high rate of speed and then saw a poof of smoke, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said on the morning of the crash. The police headquarters is located directly across the street from the monument. The officers were at the crash scene within 30 to 45 seconds, he said.