Buffalo man charged in fatal Kilhoffer Street stabbing

A Buffalo man has been charged in the Dec. 1 fatal stabbing of 50-year-old Damion O. Jones, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Reginald Branch Jr., 30, was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder via video conference Friday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Y. Wray.

About 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1, police found Jones stabbed multiple times in his apartment on Kilhoffer Street, between East Ferry and Genesee streets, police said.

Investigators saw signs of forced entry into the apartment where Jones lived alone.

In January, police released a blurry image of a "person of interest" in the killing. It was not immediately clear whether Branch matched the description of the "person of interest."

Branch was remanded without bail and was scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Feb. 10.

Maki Becker

