Buffalo man charged for gun stashed in chicken coop

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday by Genesee County sheriff's deputies following an investigation of a loaded pistol that was found in a chicken coop in Stafford.
Clyde D. Hoskins, 29, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Hoskins was arraigned in Stafford Town Court, before being released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.
He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 12.
