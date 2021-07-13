 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man charged for gun stashed in chicken coop
0 comments

Buffalo man charged for gun stashed in chicken coop

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday by Genesee County sheriff's deputies following an investigation of a loaded pistol that was found in a chicken coop in Stafford.

Clyde D. Hoskins, 29, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Hoskins was arraigned in Stafford Town Court, before being released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. 

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 12. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News